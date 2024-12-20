  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

20/12/2024 13:35

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒１６％，銅纜高速連接概念領漲

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》Ａ股市場午後升幅收窄，滬綜指升０﹒１６％，報
３３７５﹒５９點，滬深３００指數跌０﹒１７％，深成指升０﹒２９％，創業板指升
０﹒２８％。上海Ｂ股軟０﹒９６％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒２８％。銅纜高速連接概念領漲，煤炭股
走軟。（ｒｙ）

【你點睇】陳美寶、羅淑佩分別被任命為運物局及文體旅局局長，你是否認同新任命有助香港鞏固物流樞紐地位及促進旅遊經濟？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare美天復康寶(升級版) (價值HK$1,680)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

回顧展望－共渡時艱 | 表列機構對今明年本港經濟增長預測

19/12/2024 15:56

回顧24 展望25

戈蘭高地：水資源爭奪戰再起

18/12/2024 18:56

大國博弈

高息定存 | 銀行高息搶存，東亞上調3個月定存息至3.9厘，...

16/12/2024 16:14

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Artcation

秋冬養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處