聖誕新年特輯
AH股新聞

24/12/2024 17:47

淘寶：海外直郵買家支付成功３０天內未提供身份證信息，交易關閉

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》淘寶網近日宣布，將對《淘寶網超時說明》中海外直郵商品的
付款超時關單規則進行調整。根據新規定，若買家在支付成功後的３０天內未按頁面提示提供有
效身份證信息，導致賣家無法發貨，該交易將自動關閉。此次變更將於２０２４年１２月２７日
生效。（ｓｌ）

