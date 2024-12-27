  • 會員
27/12/2024 13:33

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒３７％，深成指升０﹒５４％

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》Ａ股市場午後續升，滬綜指升幅稍擴，升０﹒３７％，報
３４１０﹒５９點；滬深３００指數升０﹒１９％；深成指、創業板指升幅收窄，分別升
０﹒５４％、０﹒５５％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒９８％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒４３％。種業、海南自貿概
念板塊等延續強勢。（ｊｑ）

