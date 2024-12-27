  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/12/2024 09:16

《中國要聞》俄駐華大使：習近平明年將訪問俄羅斯

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》據《俄羅斯新聞社》引述俄羅斯駐華大使莫爾古洛夫報道指，
中國國家主席習近平２０２５年將訪問俄羅斯。
　
　　莫爾古洛夫稱，中俄具體雙邊活動正積極制定計劃中，「就優先順序而言，可以說的是，中
國主席預計明年將訪問俄羅斯，這並不是甚麼秘密」。
　
　　《路透》指，中國外交部沒有立即回應其求證請求。（ｓｌ）
　
　

