27/12/2024 09:31

《大灣區》除夕深圳灣口岸２４小時通關，羅湖口岸至元旦凌晨２時

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》深圳出入境邊防檢查總站１２月２７日發布提示，為便利
２０２５年元旦假期旅客通關順暢，１２月３１日羅湖口岸通關時間將延長至次日凌晨２時，深
圳灣口岸旅客及小（客）車實行２４小時通關，兩口岸元旦當天出入境客流總量預計達４２萬人
次。（ｓｌ）

