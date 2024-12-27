  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/12/2024 15:55

【聚焦數據】首１１月國企利潤總額微降０﹒１％，營收增１﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》中國財政部公布，１－１１月，全國國有及國有控股企業（下
稱「國有企業」）營業總收入７４８９７１﹒０億元（人民幣．下同），同比增長１﹒３％；利
潤總額３８４８５﹒９億元，同比下降０﹒１％；應交稅費５２７４１﹒８億元，同比下降
０﹒３％。
　
　　１１月末，國有企業資產負債率６４﹒９％，與上年持平。（ｓｌ）

