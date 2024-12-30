  • 會員
30/12/2024 14:44

《駐滬專電》中國金茂招商蛇口聯合體２９億元摘得寶山區宅地

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕３０日上海專電》上海今日舉行年內第八批次土地拍賣現場
交易活動。在寶山區一幅宅地的現場競價中，中國金茂（００８１７）與招商蛇口
（深：００１９７９）組成的聯合體以２９﹒２９１億元人民幣競得該地塊，成交樓面價為每平
方米３﹒８５萬元人民幣，溢價率為１４﹒８６％。

