30/12/2024 15:35

騰訊註冊「微信禮物」商標

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》騰訊科技（深圳）有限公司近日申請註冊「微信禮物」商標，
國際分類涉及通訊服務，當前商標狀態為註冊申請中。這一舉措標誌著騰訊在微信平台上的禮物
功能正在逐步擴展。
　
　　據此前消息，微信小店的送禮物功能正在進行灰度測試，未來將向更多用戶開放。（ｊｑ）

