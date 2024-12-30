  • 會員
30/12/2024 08:29

《行業數據》前１１月全國社會物流總額３２０萬億，增長５﹒８％

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》中國物流與採購聯合會公布，１月至１１月，全國社會物流總
額３２０﹒２萬億元，同比增長５﹒８％。１１月份當月同比增長５﹒８％，比１０月份提高
０﹒１個百分點。
　
　　中國物流與採購聯合會相關負責人日前表示，今年以來我國物流保持平穩較快發展態勢，全
年社會物流總額有望超３６０萬億元。（ｃｔ）

返回AH股新聞

