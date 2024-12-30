  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
秋冬養生食療
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

30/12/2024 13:34

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌轉升０﹒１％，重返三千四

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》Ａ股市場午後跌轉升，滬綜指升０﹒１％，報３４０３﹒５６
點，重返３４００點，滬深３００指數升０﹒４％，深成指升０﹒１１％，創業板指升
０﹒０８％。上海Ｂ股揚０﹒１６％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒３５％。大金融板塊走強，銀行、保險股
多數飄紅。（ｒｙ）

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！ ► 即睇詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Moon-River RELOVE 蛋白酵素去漬抑菌手洗精 (價值HK$188)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

回顧展望－國際形勢 | 全球動盪戰火連天，特朗普時代重臨

27/12/2024 14:37

回顧24 展望25

高息定存 | 信銀國際上調1個月定存年息至高達3.88厘

24/12/2024 15:54

貨幣攻略

展望2025年——我們距離三戰還有多遠？

24/12/2024 11:53

大國博弈

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Artcation

秋冬養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處