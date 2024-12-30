  • 會員
AH股新聞

30/12/2024 08:43

《國企紅籌》四川成渝（００１０７）發中期票據，籌１０億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》四川成渝高速公路（００１０７）（滬：６０１１０７）公布
，關於中期票據發行，有關發行工作已於上周五（２７日）結束，發行金額１０億元人民幣。
　
　　該集團指，中期票據票面利率為２﹒０６％，期限為２＋Ｎ年，主承銷商包括中國工商銀行
、興業銀行、中國國際金融及中信建投證券。（ｗｈ）

