消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/12/2024 14:40

《Ａ股異動》山東墨龍Ａ一度漲停，現報２﹒７９元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》山東墨龍Ａ股（深：００２４９０）曾一度漲停，漲停價
２﹒８元（人民幣．下同），現報２﹒７９元，升４﹒５％，最低價２﹒６７元；成交１１３４
萬股，成交金額３１０１萬元；量比１倍，換手率２﹒１％。（ｅｄ）

