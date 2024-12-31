  • 會員
山今養生智慧
AH股新聞

31/12/2024 11:57

《駐滬專電》貝殼旗下貝好家以７億元競得上海市奉賢區宅地

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕３１日上海專電》上海第八批集中供地現場拍賣活動進入第
二日，國內最大的房地產中介平台貝殼（０２４２３）旗下的貝好家（上海）置業有限公司經過
１７輪競價、擊敗兩位競買人，以６﹒９７１５億元人民幣的總價競得上海市奉賢區奉賢新城宅
地，溢價率１３﹒８９％，成交樓板價約為每平方米２﹒２８萬元人民幣。

