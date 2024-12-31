  • 會員
回顧24 展望25
AH股新聞

31/12/2024 08:29

《國企紅籌》遼港股份（２８８０）控股股東３３００萬人幣購Ａ股

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》遼港股份（０２８８０）（滬：６０１８８０）公布，控股股
東一致行動人大連港集團於昨天斥約３３００﹒５６萬元人民幣，通過集中競價方式首次增持
１９４３萬股Ａ股，佔０﹒０８％股權。
　
　　該集團指，每股增持均價１﹒６９９元人民幣，而大連港持股由２５﹒２３％升至
２５﹒３２％。（ｗｈ）

