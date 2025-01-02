  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
說說心理話
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

02/01/2025 10:08

【提振內房】北京公積金貸款年齡上限延長三年至６８歲

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２日北京專電》北京住房公積金管理中心調整公積金貸款借
款人年齡上限，從最高不得超過６５周歲調整為不得超過６８周歲，與貸款期限有關的其他政策
無變化。新政策自２０２５年１月１日起執行。

【你點睇】卓林普經優才計劃成為香港居民，桌總冀當局放寬16歲以下青少年進入桌球室限制助年輕人接觸桌球，你是否認同？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Moon-River RELOVE 蛋白酵素去漬抑菌手洗精 (價值HK$188)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

回顧展望－Ａ股自強 | 憧憬國策利好，機構對明年股市走勢樂觀

31/12/2024 16:31

回顧24 展望25

特朗普外交碰壁，中美或成意想不到的「朋友」

31/12/2024 12:58

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜2024年邊樣資產跑贏？| 2025年美...

30/12/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Artcation

秋冬養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處