聖誕新年特輯
AH股新聞

02/01/2025 15:45

《提振內房》２０２４年上海二手房成交２４萬套，創近３年新高

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕２日上海專電》《新華財經》根據上海市房地產交易中心披
露的網簽數據統計，２０２４年１２月，上海二手房成交２﹒９７萬套，是近４７個月以來的單
月峰值；２０２４年全年，上海二手房成交２４﹒２７萬套，同比增長３６﹒８％，創近３年來
的新高。

