02/01/2025 09:22

【人行操作】人行２４８億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠２７３８億

　　《經濟通通訊社２日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２４８億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆
回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　加上昨日（１日）元旦假期到期順延的逆回購，公開市場今日有２９８６億元逆回購到期，
即今日淨回籠２７３８億元。（ｊｑ）

