AH股新聞

03/01/2025 17:11

《國企紅籌》復旦張江認購２億元人幣結構性存款產品

　　《經濟通通訊社３日專訊》復旦張江（０１３４９）（滬：６８８５０５）宣布，與平安銀
行訂立平安銀行結構性存款產品協議，同意以日常營運產生的自有閑置資金，向平安銀行認購金
額２億元人民幣的結構性存款產品。（ｒｈ）

