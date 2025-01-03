  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

03/01/2025 13:35

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒５５％，資源股逆市升

　　《經濟通通訊社３日專訊》Ａ股市場午後偏軟，滬綜指跌０﹒５５％，報３２４４﹒６９點
，滬深３００指數跌０﹒２１％，深成指走低０﹒４４％，創業板指跌０﹒６３％。上海Ｂ股挫
逾１％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒３２％。有色金屬、石油及煤炭股逆市向上。（ｒｙ）

【你點睇？】恒指在2024年先跌後升，你點睇2025年港股走勢？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Moon-River RELOVE 蛋白酵素去漬抑菌手洗精 (價值HK$188)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

緊跟美國如搭「賊船」，沒有好下場

03/01/2025 07:57

大國博弈

高息定存 | 工銀亞洲推3個月5厘息搶新客，招商永隆推快閃優...

02/01/2025 16:47

貨幣攻略

回顧展望－Ａ股自強 | 憧憬國策利好，機構對明年股市走勢樂觀

31/12/2024 16:31

回顧24 展望25

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Artcation

秋冬養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處