03/01/2025 15:45

《中國要聞》王毅１月５－１１日訪非洲納米比亞、尼日利亞等４國

　　《經濟通通訊社３日專訊》據中國外交部網站，外交部發言人毛寧宣布，中共中央政治局委
員、外交部長王毅將於１月５日至１１日應邀訪問納米比亞、剛果（布）、乍得、尼日利亞。這
是中國外長連續３５年以非洲為年初首訪目的地。（ｓｌ）

