AH股新聞

07/01/2025 14:25

《Ａ股焦點》元隆雅圖漲停，首家微信小店上線

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》元隆雅圖（深：００２８７８）今日高開３％後拉升漲停，報
１５﹒２７元人民幣。消息面上，１月６日，元隆雅圖首家微信小店「元隆雅圖文創生活館」正
式上線。作為禮贈品行業龍頭企業以及ＩＰ文創行業領軍企業，元隆雅圖成為了首批通過微信小
店深度布局微信電商的企業之一。（ｊｑ）

