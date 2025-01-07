  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Art Month ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

07/01/2025 12:36

《中國要聞》公安部：去年破獲經濟犯罪案件涉案金額超８０００億

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》據《央視新聞》從公安部獲悉，２０２４年，全國公安經偵部門
依法嚴打嚴防各類經濟犯罪活動，積極防範化解經濟金融風險，為維護國家經濟安全和社會大局
穩定作出積極貢獻。全年，全國公安機關共破獲各類經濟犯罪案件７﹒８萬起，涉案金額超
８０００億元。（ｊｑ）

【香港好去處】etnet全新頻道盛大推出！全港最齊盛事活動資訊盡在掌握！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Moon-River RELOVE 蛋白酵素去漬抑菌手洗精 (價值HK$188)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 富邦推快閃定存優惠3個月3.9厘，華僑188日...

06/01/2025 15:54

貨幣攻略

特朗普移民政策可能衝擊有限

05/01/2025 14:03

大國博弈

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處