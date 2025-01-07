  • 會員
07/01/2025 13:38

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後逆轉反彈０﹒０９％，重返三千二

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》Ａ股市場午後走勢分化，滬綜指跌轉升０﹒０９％，報
３２０９﹒８５點，重返３２００點，滬深３００指數升０﹒２２％，深成指升０﹒３５％，創
業板指仍跌０﹒２６％。上海Ｂ股無升跌，深圳Ｂ股軟０﹒０９％。（ｒｙ）

