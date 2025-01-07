  • 會員
07/01/2025 10:00

《中國要聞》西藏日喀則定日縣６﹒８級地震，暫未有傷亡報告

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》中國地震台網正式測定，今日上午９時０５分在西藏日喀則市定
日縣發生６﹒８級地震，震源深度１０公里。香港天文台則錄得７﹒１級地震。
　
　　本次地震震央５公里範圍內平均海拔約４２５９米，有７條村莊，暫未有傷亡及損毀報告。
震央接近珠穆朗瑪峰和尼泊爾，有身處尼泊爾加德滿都的微博網民表示震感明顯。（ｓｌ）

