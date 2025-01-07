  • 會員
AH股新聞

07/01/2025 08:34

《國企紅籌》洛鉬（３９９３）去年銅產量升５５％，鈷產量升１倍

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》洛陽鉬業（０３９９３）（滬：６０３９９３）公布，在去年度
，銅金屬產量約６５萬噸，升５５％，而鈷金屬產量約１１﹒４萬噸，升約１﹒０６倍。
　
　　該集團指，鉬金屬產量約１﹒５萬噸，跌２％，鎢金屬產量８２８８噸，升４％，而鈮金屬
產量１萬噸，升５％，磷肥１１８萬噸，升１％。（ｗｈ）

