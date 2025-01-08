  • 會員
AH股新聞

08/01/2025 13:31

《駐滬專電》上海去年重大工程投資完成２３８３億元，再創新高

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕８日上海專電》上海市住建委、市重大辦日前公布，
２０２４年上海市重大工程完成投資２３８３億元人民幣，完成年初計劃１０３﹒６％，同比增
長５﹒６％。全年新開工２１個項目、基本建成３５個項目，分別較年初目標的１０個、２５個
有大幅增長。

