etnet專輯
貨幣攻略
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

08/01/2025 09:25

【人行操作】人行１１億逆回購利率持平，淨投放１１億

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行１１億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆回
購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日沒有逆回購到期，即今日淨投放１１億元。（ｊｑ）

