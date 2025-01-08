  • 會員
AH股新聞

08/01/2025 11:39

《以舊換新》天貓與銀聯達成合作，淘寶Ａｐｐ內領雲閃付政府補貼

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》據內媒報道，天貓與銀聯達成合作，接入雲閃付，在淘寶Ａｐｐ
內即可直接領取雲閃付以舊換新政府補貼，簡化消費者領取步驟。
　
　　這也是首家實現免跳轉即可領取雲閃付政府補貼的電商平台，首批在四川省落地，接下來將
在全國範圍推廣。目前已有湖北、江蘇、廣東、浙江、山東、上海等１５個省市率先在天貓發放
政府補貼。（ｓｌ）

