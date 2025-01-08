  • 會員
08/01/2025 08:30

中國銀行（０３９８８）執董林景臻辭任，昨起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》中國銀行（０３９８８）（滬：６０１９８８）公布，收到林景
臻的辭呈，辭去該行執行董事、董事會企業文化與消費者權益保護委員會委員、風險政策委員會
委員及副行長職務。該辭任自昨日起生效。
　
　　該集團指，林景臻因年齡原因而辭任，林景臻已確認與董事會無不同意見，亦沒有任何其他
事項需要通知股東。（ｗｈ）

