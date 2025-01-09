  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Art Month ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

09/01/2025 10:44

《ＡＩ熱潮》網信辦：共３０２款生成式人工智能服務完成備案

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明９日北京專電》國家網信辦發布，截至２０２４年１２月
３１日，共３０２款生成式人工智能服務在國家網信辦完成備案，其中２０２４年新增２３８款
備案；對於通過ＡＰＩ接口或其他方式直接調用已備案模型能力的生成式人工智能應用或功能，
２０２４年共１０５款生成式人工智能應用或功能在地方網信辦完成登記。
　

《說說心理話》情緒反覆無常點算？一句「唔緊要」已經很大安慰！社工分享如何扭轉負面想法► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Moon-River RELOVE 蛋白酵素去漬抑菌手洗精 (價值HK$188)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

自民黨的太陽從西邊出來了？

08/01/2025 11:40

大國博弈

高息定存 | 富邦推快閃定存優惠3個月3.9厘，華僑188日...

06/01/2025 15:54

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

秋天養生食療

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處