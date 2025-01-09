  • 會員
etnet專輯
09/01/2025 14:22

《中日局勢》日媒：石破茂稱希望盡快訪華並推進各級別中日間交流

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》據日媒《時事通訊社》報道，日本首相石破茂今日在首相官邸與
自民黨幹事長森山裕、公明黨幹事長西田實仁舉行會談。森山裕向媒體透露，石破茂稱希望自己
能夠盡早訪華，並對中日執政黨交流機制會議成果表示期待，希望能夠通過會議的重啟推進各個
級別的中日間交流。（ｓｌ）

