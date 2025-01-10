  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

10/01/2025 13:36

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒３７％，深成指跌０﹒５６％

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》Ａ股市場午後繼續走軟，滬綜指跌０﹒３７％，報
３１９９﹒６２點，滬深３００指數軟０﹒３４％，深成指跌０﹒５６％，創業板指跌
０﹒２３％。上海Ｂ股走低０﹒３６％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒４２％。大消費板塊集體調整。
（ｒｙ）

【你點睇？】特朗普指不排除使用武力奪取格陵蘭及巴拿馬運河，你認為言論會否加劇美國與盟友間的不信任？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet 賞你】賞 MOKO x Cheeky Cheeky「厚」有福氣利是封 及「熊 MEOW 」火柴盒造型年曆卡！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

狂人威脅吞併別國領土，意欲何為？

10/01/2025 08:12

大國博弈

高息定存 | 富邦推快閃定存優惠3個月3.9厘，華僑188日...

06/01/2025 15:54

貨幣攻略

回顧展望－Ａ股自強 | 憧憬國策利好，機構對明年股市走勢樂觀

31/12/2024 16:31

回顧24 展望25

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

秋天養生食療

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處