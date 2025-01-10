  • 會員
10/01/2025 08:32

《國企紅籌》深高速（００５４８）發兩期中期票據籌１５億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》深圳高速公路（００５４８）（滬：６００５４８）公布，發
行２０２５年度第一、二期中期票據，合共集資１５億元（人民幣．下同）。
　
　　該集團指，２０２５年度第一期和第二期中期票據發行額分別為１０億元及５億元，發行利
率均為１﹒７％，期限均為３年，兌付日為２０２８年１月９日。（ｗｈ）

