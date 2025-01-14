  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
說說心理話
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

14/01/2025 09:43

《Ａ股異動》山東墨龍Ａ漲停，現報２﹒９２元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》山東墨龍Ａ股（深：００２４９０）現漲停，報２﹒９２元（
人民幣．下同），升５％，最低價２﹒８元；成交８０８﹒１３萬股，成交金額２３３６萬元；
量比８﹒９倍，換手率１﹒５％。（ｅｄ）

【你點睇？】內地男星王星被誘騙至泰國後失聯，最終獲救回國，事件會否影響你到泰國旅遊的信心？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet 賞你】賞 MOKO x Cheeky Cheeky「厚」有福氣利是封 及「熊 MEOW 」火柴盒造型年曆卡！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

FX MONDAY｜美元及美債息升勢未止？｜人民幣再跌空間有...

13/01/2025 14:05

貨幣攻略

狂人威脅吞併別國領土，意欲何為？

10/01/2025 08:12

大國博弈

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

秋天養生食療

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處