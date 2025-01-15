  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/01/2025 08:38

《國企紅籌》東方航空（０６７０）股東均瑤擬沽最多２８６８萬股

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國東方航空（００６７０）（滬：６００１１５）公布，股
東均瑤集團經營計劃需要，自１５個交易日後的３個月內，擬通過集中競價交易和╱或大宗交易
方式，按市場價格合計減持不超過總股本０﹒１３％的Ａ股，即不超過約２８６７﹒８萬股。
　
　　該集團指，均瑤集團連同其他股東作為一致行動人持有該集團共約６﹒３％。（ｗｈ）

