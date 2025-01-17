  • 會員
17/01/2025 17:27

《國企紅籌》中交建：公司副總裁王建辭任，由今日起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》中國交通建設（０１８００）（滬：６０１８００）公布，中
國交通建設股份董事會接獲王建的辭任函件。王建因年齡原因，辭任公司副總裁，自今日起生效
。（ｂｎ）

