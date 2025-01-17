  • 會員
AH股新聞

17/01/2025 09:54

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒６％，深證Ｂ低開０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒６％，報２６０﹒８３點。深證Ｂ股指
數低開０﹒３％，報１１９１﹒５６點。

