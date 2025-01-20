  • 會員
20/01/2025 14:29

《ＡＩ熱潮》國家大基金三期等成立ＡＩ企業，出資額逾６００億

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》企查查ＡＰＰ顯示，近日，國家人工智能產業投資基金合夥企
業（有限合夥）成立，出資額６００﹒６億元人民幣，經營範圍包含：以私募基金從事股權投資
、投資管理、資產管理等活動。企查查股權穿透顯示，該企業由國家集成電路產業投資基金三期
股份有限公司、國智投（上海）私募基金管理有限公司共同出資。（ｊｑ）

