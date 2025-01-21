  • 會員
說說心理話
AH股新聞

21/01/2025 09:28

《打擊貪腐》北京大興區人大常委會原副主任張德廣涉嚴重違法被查

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２１日北京專電》據北京市紀委監委消息，北京市大興區人
大常委會原黨組副書記、副主任張德廣涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受北京市紀委監委紀律審查
和監察調查。

