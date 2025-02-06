  • 會員
06/02/2025 09:23

【人行操作】人行２７５５億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠２０４５億

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２７５５億元（人民幣．下同）７天期
逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日有４８００億元逆回購到期，即今日淨回籠２０４５億元。（ｊｑ）

