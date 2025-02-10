  • 會員
AH股新聞

10/02/2025 17:06

《國企紅籌》中興通訊（００７６３）認購９７億元人幣理財產品

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》中興通訊（００７６３）（深：００００６３）宣布，於去年
１０月８日至今年２月１０日期間，進一步認購８筆杭州銀行理財產品，認購金額合計為
９７﹒３７億元人民幣。（ｒｈ）

