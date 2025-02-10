  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

10/02/2025 17:30

《國企紅籌》中電信：梁寶俊辭任執行董事、總裁兼首席運營官職務

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》中國電信（００７２８）（滬：６０１７２８）公布，因工作
調動原因，梁寶俊已辭任公司執行董事、總裁兼首席運營官職務，由今日起生效。梁寶俊已確認
與董事會並無任何意見分歧，亦無任何與其辭任有關的事項須提請公司股東注意。（ｂｎ）

【香港好去處】2025去邊最好玩？etnet為你提供全港最齊盛事活動，所有資訊盡在掌握！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【蛇年行大運 新年好賞「飾」】etnet賞太歲開運趨吉避凶神器

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

DeepSeek打開了應用端的大門

10/02/2025 12:28

大國博弈

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，蛇年定存金蛇起舞，1個月定存高達...

09/02/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處