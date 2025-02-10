  • 會員
AH股新聞

10/02/2025 15:55

《中國要聞》《哪吒２》進入全球票房榜前３０，唯一非好萊塢影片

　　《經濟通通訊社１０日專訊》據燈塔專業版全球票房榜顯示，截至２月１０日，影片《哪吒
之魔童鬧海》總票房（含預售）突破１１﹒５２億美元，超過《海王》，進入全球影史票房榜前
３０名，也是票房ＴＯＰ３０影片唯一非好萊塢影片。（ｊｑ）

