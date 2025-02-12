  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

12/02/2025 09:28

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平開，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報２６５﹒２５點。深證Ｂ
股指數高開不足０﹒１％，報１２０５﹒２點。

【你點睇？】渣馬4名內地跑手被取消資格，4人同屬一個經理人，號碼布疑被調換，你認為主辦方應否酌情處理？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【蛇年行大運 新年好賞「飾」】etnet賞太歲開運趨吉避凶神器

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 信銀國際12個月港元定存高達3.5厘

11/02/2025 18:34

貨幣攻略

波羅的海三國在「脫俄之路」上又邁出一步

11/02/2025 11:43

大國博弈

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處