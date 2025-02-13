  • 會員
13/02/2025 12:23

《駐滬專電》上海１月一手、二手住房成交面積均同比增長１６％

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕１３日上海專電》上海市發改委發布的數據顯示，今年１月
份全市一手住房成交面積達４９﹒９萬平方米，同比增長１６％；二手住房成交面積為
１４０﹒３萬平方米，同比亦增長１６％，當月共成交１﹒６萬套，連續四個月保持在１﹒５萬
套以上。

