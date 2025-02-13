  • 會員
AH股新聞

13/02/2025 17:33

中煤能源（１８９８）：１月份商品煤銷量按年持平為２１６３萬噸

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》中煤能源（０１８９８）（滬：６０１８９８）公布，
２０２５年１月份主要生產經營數據，１月份商品煤銷量按年持平為２１６３萬噸，商品煤產量
按年持平為１１４８萬噸。（ｂｎ）

