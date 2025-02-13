  • 會員
AH股新聞

13/02/2025 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒１％，報２６６﹒８４點。深證Ｂ股指
數高開不足０﹒１％，報１２０８﹒１４點。

【你點睇？】美歐官員今周商俄烏戰爭問題，你認為俄烏戰爭是否正加快步向結束？

