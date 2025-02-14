  • 會員
14/02/2025 09:00

《駐京專電》李雲澤晤英格蘭銀行副行長，就中英經濟對話落實交流

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１４日北京專電》國家金融監督管理總局黨委書記、局長李
雲澤會見英格蘭銀行副行長兼審慎監管局局長薩姆．伍茲（Ｓａｍ　Ｗｏｏｄｓ）一行。雙方就
中英經濟財金對話後續落實、加強中英金融監管合作等議題進行了友好交流。

