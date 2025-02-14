  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

14/02/2025 13:33

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒２４％，創業板指漲逾２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》Ａ股市場午後造好，滬綜指升０﹒２４％，報３３４０﹒６點
，深成指升１﹒１％，創業板指漲逾２％，滬深３００指數揚０﹒６６％。上海Ｂ股軟
０﹒０３％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒０９％。軟件服務及算力板塊升幅靠前。（ｒｙ）

【你點睇？】美歐官員今周商俄烏戰爭問題，你認為俄烏戰爭是否正加快步向結束？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【蛇年行大運 新年好賞「飾」】etnet賞太歲開運趨吉避凶神器

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

2025年比特幣看漲的理由

14/02/2025 09:21

貨幣攻略

美國殖民加沙勢在必行，約旦進退維谷

13/02/2025 10:08

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處