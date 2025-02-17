  • 會員
AH股新聞

17/02/2025 12:53

【ＡＩ】騰訊雲：四款產品新接入ＤｅｅｐＳｅｅｋ

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》據騰訊雲最新消息，騰訊雲ＡＩ代碼助手、騰訊元器、騰訊樂
享和騰訊地圖四款產品，也組團接入了ＤｅｅｐＳｅｅｋ。騰訊雲目前已有十多款產品接入ＤＳ
，並持續拓展更多應用場景。（ｃｔ）

